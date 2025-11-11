Highlights of rowing matches at China's 15th National Games
Team Shandong celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the men's eight of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Gold medalists team Shandong (top L), silver medalists team Hubei (bottom), bronze medalists team Jiangsu (top R) pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's eight of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Silver medalists team Shandong pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's four final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Bronze medalists team Sichuan pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's four final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Gold medalists team Hubei (front), silver medalists team Shandong (back L), bronze medalists team Sichuan (back R) pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's four final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Team Shandong (C) compete during the women's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Shandong celebrate after the women's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Shandong celebrate after the women's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Guangdong (front) compete during the women's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Shandong compete during the men's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Shandong celebrate after the men's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Players of team Shandong celebrate after the men's eight final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
