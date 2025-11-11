We Are China

China's 15th National Games: preliminaries of swimming event

Xinhua) 13:44, November 11, 2025

Ye Shiwen of Zhejiiang competes during the women's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yang Chang of Shanxi competes during the women's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Ye Shiwen of Zhejiiang competes during the women's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Tang Qianting of Shanghai competes during the women's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Xu Jiayu of Zhejiang competes during the men's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the men's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Wang Shun of Zhejiang competes during the men's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Xu Jiayu of Zhejiang competes during the men's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Li Bingjie (R) of Hebei reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Li Bingjie of Hebei competes during the women's 1500m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yang Peiqi of Hubei competes during the women's 1500m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Wan Letian of Jiangxi competes during the women's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Peng Xuwei of Hubei competes during the women's 100m backstroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Sun Yang of Zhejiang competes during the men's 200m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Pan Zhanle of Zhejiang competes during the men's 200m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong competes during the men's 200m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Sun Yang (L) of Zhejiang shakes hands with teammate Pan Zhanle after the men's 200m freestyle preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)