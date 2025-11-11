In pics: weightlifting event at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 09:59, November 11, 2025

Zhao Jinlan of Guangxi competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinhong of Guangxi reacts in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Gold medalist Zhao Jinlan of Guangxi, silver medalist Zhao Jinhong of Guangxi and bronze medalist Chen Yarou of Shaanxi pose during the awarding ceremony for the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinlan of Guangxi is seen in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinlan of Guangxi competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinhong of Guangxi competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinhong of Guangxi competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Chen Yarou of Shaanxi competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Zhao Jinlan of Guangxi competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Chen Yarou of Shaanxi reacts in snatch during the weightlifting women's 45kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Hou Zhihui of Hunan competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 49kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Deng Xiaofang of Hainan competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 49kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yu Mengqian of Zhejiang competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 49kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Gold medalist Hou Zhihui of Hunan, silver medalist Deng Xiaofang of Hainan, bronze medalist Yu Mengqian of Zhejiang and their coaches pose during the awarding ceremony for the weightlifting women's 49kg at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

