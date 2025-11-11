Women's 10m platform final of diving at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 08:36, November 11, 2025

Chen Yuxi of Shanghai competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Lu Wei of Sichuan competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Gold medalist Chen Yuxi (L) of Shanghai shows the medal with her coach during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m platform of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Gold medalist Chen Yuxi of Shanghai, silver medalist Lu Wei of Sichuan, bronze medalist Liu Zihan of Shandong and their coaches take a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m platform of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Gold medalist Chen Yuxi (L) of Shanghai celebrates with her coach during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m platform of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Quan Hongchan (back C) is seen during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

