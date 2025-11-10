We Are China

In pics: equestrian dressage team final at National Games

Xinhua) 15:40, November 10, 2025

Liu Tao of Xinjiang competes during the equestrian dressage team final at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Xu Mofei of Shanghai competes during the equestrian dressage team final at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Huang Lixing of Guangdong competes during the equestrian dressage team final at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Liu Zhong of Xinjiang competes during the equestrian dressage team final at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

