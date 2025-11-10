In pics: swimming events at China's 15th National Games
Zhang Yufei of Jiangsu competes during the women's 100m butterfly preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Zhang Yufei of Jiangsu competes during the women's 100m butterfly preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Qin Haiyang of Shanghai competes during the men's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Zhang Yufei of Jiangsu reacts after the women's 100m butterfly preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Wang Shun of Zhejiang reacts after the men's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Qin Haiyang of Shanghai reacts after the men's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Wang Shun of Zhejiang reacts after the men's 100m breaststroke preliminary of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
