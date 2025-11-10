Team Jiangsu claims gold in men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at National Games
Team Jiangsu celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Gold medalists team Jiangsu (C), silver medalists team Guangdong (L), bronze medalists team of Inpidual Athletes pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Jiangsu celebrate after the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Jiangsu celebrate after the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)
Teams compete during the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Teams compete during the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Team Jiangsu celebrate after the men's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
