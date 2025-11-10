Highlights of diving event at China's 15th National Games
Chen Yiwen of Guangdong reacts during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Chen Yiwen of Guangdong competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Chen Yiwen of Guangdong competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Chen Jia of Sichuan competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
