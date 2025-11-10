We Are China

Highlights of diving event at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 14:58, November 10, 2025

Chen Yiwen of Guangdong reacts during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Chen Yiwen of Guangdong competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Chen Jia of Sichuan competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

