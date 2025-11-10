In pics: rhythmic gymnastics at National Games

Xinhua) 16:55, November 10, 2025

Wang Zilu of Shaanxi performs during the ball event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Qi of Tianjin performs during the ribbon event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Maosiqian)

Wang Qi of Tianjin performs during the clubs event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Maosiqian)

Wang Qi of Tianjin performs during the hoop event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Maosiqian)

Li Huilin of Hebei performs during the ball event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Wang Zilu of Shaanxi performs during the hoop event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Gold medalist Wang Zilu (3rd R) of Shaanxi, silver medalist Wang Qi (2nd L) of Tianjin and bronze medalist Li Huilin (2nd R) of Hebei pose during the awarding ceremony for the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Li Huilin of Hebei performs during the ribbon event of the individual all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)