Highlights of rowing matches at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 15:44, November 10, 2025

Gold medalist Wang Sixuan (C) of Liaoning, silver medalist Lu Shiyu (L) of Shandong, bronze medalist Li Yan of Jiangxi pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Sixuan of Liaoning competes during the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Lu Shiyu of Shandong competes during the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Sixuan (bottom) of Liaoning competes during the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Sixuan of Liaoning celebrates after the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Sixuan of Liaoning celebrates after the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Yan of Jiangxi competes during the women's single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gu Jiantao of Sichuan celebrates after the men's lightweight single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gu Jiantao of Sichuan competes during the men's lightweight single sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zou Jiaqi/Fu Ling of Zhejiang celebrate after winning the women's lightweight double sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zou Jiaqi/Fu Ling of Zhejiang celebrate after winning the women's lightweight double sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zou Jiaqi/Fu Ling of Zhejiang compete during the women's lightweight double sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Henan (C) compete during the women's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Henan celebrate after winning the women's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Henan (R) celebrate after winning the women's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Henan (C) compete during the women's quadruple sculls final of rowing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

