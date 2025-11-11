Women's freestyle finals of wrestling at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 11:20, November 11, 2025

Zhang Jin (L) of Jiangsu competes against Pang Qianyu of Hunan during the women's freestyle 53kg final match of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gold medalist Zhang Jin of Jiangsu, silver medalist Pang Qianyu of Hunan, bronze medalist Luo Lannuan of Guangdong and bronze medalist Li Yuxuan of Guangxi pose for group photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the women's freestyle 53kg of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhang Qi (R) of Jilin competes against Bao Lingling of Inner Mongolia during the women's freestyle 62kg final match of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Zhang Qi (L) of Jilin competes against Bao Lingling of Inner Mongolia during the women's freestyle 62kg final match of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gold medalist Zhang Qi of Jilin, silver medalist Bao Lingling of Inner Mongolia, bronze medalist Li Li of Inner Mongolia pose for group photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the women's freestyle 62kg of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Hong Kexin (back) of Jiangsu competes against Liang Hong of Guangdong during the women's freestyle 57kg final match of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Gold medalist Hong Kexin of Jiangsu, silver medalist Liang Hong of Guangdong, bronze medalist Feng Yongxin of Guangdong and bronze medalist Xie Mengyu of Jiangsu pose for photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the women's freestyle 57kg of wrestling at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

