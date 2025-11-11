We Are China

In pics: skateboarding matches at National Games

Xinhua) 09:26, November 11, 2025

Chen Yuxuan of Beijing competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wu Bowen of Fujian competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Han Xiaogang of Heilongjiang competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhang Yongchao of Hubei competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Hu Yihan of Jiangsu competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zheng Haohao of Guangdong competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Li Yujuan of Guangdong competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Cao Shiqi of Beijing competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

