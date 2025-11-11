In pics: skateboarding matches at National Games
Chen Yuxuan of Beijing competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Wu Bowen of Fujian competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Han Xiaogang of Heilongjiang competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Zhang Yongchao of Hubei competes during the men's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Hu Yihan of Jiangsu competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Zheng Haohao of Guangdong competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Li Yujuan of Guangdong competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
Cao Shiqi of Beijing competes during the women's park semifinals of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)
