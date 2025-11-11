Highlights of Judo event at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 10:46, November 11, 2025

Xue Ziyang (L) of Heibei competes against Xiuduriga of Inner Mongolia during the men's Judo -66kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Wu Yangying (front) of Hunan competes against Yao Yuhong of Jiangsu during the women's Judo -52kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Ma Yulin of Shandong celebrates after defeating Wang Yuantao of Jiangsu in the men's Judo -60kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Tao Yuying (top) of Tianjin competes against Zhao Lile of Hebei during the women's Judo -57kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Gold medalist Tao Yuying of Tianjin, silver medalist Zhao Lile of Hebei, bronze medalist Lin Qianxi of Guangdong and bronze medalist Zhou Jia of Inner Mongolia pose for group photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for women's Judo -57kg at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Gold medalist Ma Yulin of Shandong, silver medalist Wang Yuantao of Jiangsu, bronze medalist Hu Hao of Beijing and bronze medalist Wurinile of Inner Mongolia pose for photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony of the men's Judo -60kg at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Gold medalist Yao Yuhong of Jiangsu, silver medalist Wu Yangying of Hunan, bronze medalist Liu Liping of Hunan and bronze medalist Li Jing of Hebei pose for group photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony of the women's Judo -52kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Gold medalist Xue Ziyang of Hebei, silver medalist Xiuduriga of Inner Mongolia, bronze medalist Zhang Minghao of Beijing and bronze medalist Tubuqigeqi of Shanxi pose for group photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony of the men's Judo -66kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)