In pics: 400m freestyle finals of swimming event at 15th National Games

Xinhua) 11:15, November 11, 2025

Gold medalist Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong, silver medalist Xu Haibo of Hubei, bronze medalist Fei Liwei of Zhejiang and their coaches take a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the men's 400m freestyle of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Pan Zhanle of Zhejiang competes during the men's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong celebrates after the men's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Sun Yang (L) of Zhejiang hugs his teammate Pan Zhanle after the men's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Bingjie of Hebei competes during the women's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Pan Zhanle of Zhejiang starts during the men's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Gold medalist Li Bingjie of Hebei, silver medalist Yang Peiqi of Hubei and bronze medalist Liu Yaxin of Zhejiang pose for photos with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the women's 400m freestyle of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

