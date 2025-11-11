Chen Yuxi claims National Games gold in 10-meter platform diving

Ecns.cn) 15:14, November 11, 2025

Chen Yuxi of Shanghai competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Chen won gold in the women's 10-meter platform final at the 15th National Games on Monday evening with a total score of 412.30 points.

Chen Yuxi of Shanghai competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Chen Yuxi of Shanghai competes during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Gold medalist Chen Yuxi of Shanghai, silver medalist Lu Wei of Sichuan, bronze medalist Liu Zihan of Shandong and their coaches take a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m platform of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Quan Hongchan is seen during the women's 10m platform final of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)