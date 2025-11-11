China's 15th National Games: men's 10m platform semifinal of diving
Lian Junjie of Shandong competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Lian Junjie of Shandong competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Lian Junjie of Shandong competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Cao Yuan of Beijing reacts during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Cao Yuan (C) of Beijing warms up before the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Cao Yuan of Beijing competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Cao Yuan of Beijing competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Lian Junjie of Shandong competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: women's park final of skateboarding at China's 15th National Games
- China's 15th National Games: preliminaries of swimming event
- Women's freestyle finals of wrestling at 15th National Games
- In pics: 400m freestyle finals of swimming event at 15th National Games
- Highlights of Judo event at 15th National Games
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.