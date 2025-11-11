We Are China

China's 15th National Games: men's 10m platform semifinal of diving

Xinhua) 15:34, November 11, 2025

Lian Junjie of Shandong competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Cao Yuan of Beijing reacts during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Cao Yuan (C) of Beijing warms up before the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Cao Yuan of Beijing competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Cao Yuan of Beijing competes during the men's 10m platform semifinal of diving at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

