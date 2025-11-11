China expects U.S. to jointly safeguard fair competition in maritime, shipbuilding sectors: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:10, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China expects the United States to continue working with China in the same direction to maintain a fair competition environment in the international shipping and shipbuilding markets, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said here on Monday.

This will help add more certainty and stability to the China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation, as well as the global economy, the spokesperson said when asked to comment on the U.S. suspension, for one year, of the implementation of its Section 301 investigation measures aimed at China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

On the same day, China suspended its countermeasures, which were put in place last month, for one year.

These are important steps that both sides have taken to meet each other halfway, and to work together on implementing the consensus of the China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, the ministry said.

The spokesperson noted that China is willing to communicate and consult with the United States on relevant issues, based on the principles of mutual respect and equal-footed consultation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)