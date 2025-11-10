Los Angeles event highlights China-U.S. cultural exchanges through film, TV

Xinhua) 13:06, November 10, 2025

Mateo Nikolav, a film producer who once participated in "Looking China" youth film project, speaks at an event themed "Capture the Moments of Friendship: A Cinematic Record of China-U.S. Relations" in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 7, 2025. A local event on Friday highlighted China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges through film and television, with participants enjoying the role of visual storytelling in strengthening mutual understanding and bilateral ties.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- A local event on Friday highlighted China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges through film and television, with participants enjoying the role of visual storytelling in strengthening mutual understanding and bilateral ties.

Under the theme "Capture the Moments of Friendship: A Cinematic Record of China-U.S. Relations," the event featured the global premiere of the China-U.S. co-produced documentary "DEAR KULIANG," the North American release ceremony for the documentary "Bridge To A Shared Future," and a storytelling session by American youth from the "Looking China" youth film project.

In his remarks, Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun said the stories of Kuliang reflect deep emotional connections and sincere exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples.

The 50-minute documentary "DEAR KULIANG" will soon be broadcast on major Chinese and international media outlets including the History Channel, Southeast TV, and Tencent.

Guo added that American journalist Edgar Snow's "Red Star Over China" offered the international community an unprejudiced glimpse of the liberated areas led by the Communist Party of China, sparking a dialogue across borders.

"Today, Snow's unfinished journey of seeing China continues with a new generation. Through film and new technology, young people are showing the world a real, dynamic and multidimensional China," Guo said.

Mateo Nikolav, a film producer who once participated in "Looking China," said the project offered him an opportunity "to create and to connect."

"Looking at the video from 'Looking China' was really special because I got to see myself and friends that I met when I was in China," he said. "I really loved everything that I learned and the time I spent with my friends there. I always think about that moment and just the experience in itself and how I would love to go back and see my friends again."

The event was co-hosted by the China International Communications Group, Shaanxi Tourism Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Normal University, and the U.S.-based Helen Foster Snow Foundation under the guidance of the State Council Information Office of China, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Consulate General of China in Los Angeles.

Attendees watch a video on the "Looking China" youth film project at an event themed "Capture the Moments of Friendship: A Cinematic Record of China-U.S. Relations" in Los Angeles, the United States, Nov. 7, 2025. A local event on Friday highlighted China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges through film and television, with participants enjoying the role of visual storytelling in strengthening mutual understanding and bilateral ties.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)