China announces suspension of special port fees on U.S. ships

Xinhua) 14:47, November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport on Monday announced a one-year suspension of special port fees for ships owned or operated by U.S. enterprises, organizations and individuals.

The suspension of such fees took effect at 1:01 p.m. on Monday.

Simultaneously, the ministry announced a one-year suspension of its probe into how the U.S. Section 301 investigation affects the security and development interests of China's shipping and shipbuilding sectors, as well as related industrial and supply chains.

These measures are in line with the consensus reached during the recent China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, the ministry said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)