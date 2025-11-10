China suspends countermeasures against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean

Xinhua) 14:49, November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday announced a one-year suspension of countermeasures against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean, a leading shipbuilding enterprise from the Republic of Korea.

This suspension took effect on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The move came after the U.S. decision to suspend, for one year, the implementation of Section 301 investigation measures aimed at China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

The five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of Hanwha Ocean subject to the countermeasures, now suspended for a year, are Hanwha Shipping LLC, Hanwha Philly Shipyard Inc., Hanwha Ocean USA International LLC, Hanwha Shipping Holdings LLC and HS USA Holdings Corp., according to a previous announcement by the ministry.

The countermeasures were put in place by the commerce ministry on Oct. 14, 2025.

