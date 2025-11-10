China suspends part of control measures on dual-use items export to U.S.

Xinhua) 13:46, November 10, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will suspend the implementation of a clause in an announcement it issued in 2024, which involves the export control of dual-use items to the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

The suspension of the second clause of the Announcement No. 46 of 2024 takes effect from Sunday until Nov. 27, 2026, the ministry noted in a statement.

According to the clause, now suspended, the export of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the United States is not to be permitted in principle, while stricter examinations on end-users and end-use purposes are to be conducted regarding exports of the dual-use item of graphite to the United States.

