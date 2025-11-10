Feature: Bridging Sino-U.S. cultures through music

Xinhua) 17:01, November 10, 2025

TIANJIN, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- As the last, shimmering notes of the strings dissolved into the evening air, a hush lingered in the concert hall of the Tianjin Juilliard School, followed by warm and sustained applause.

Notably, this moment was less about the close of a performance and more about the continuation of an ever-deepening musical conversation.

On the evening of Nov. 7, 2025, the world-renowned Juilliard String Quartet made a long-awaited return to north China's Tianjin Municipality after an absence of six years, offering a performance of profound depth and artistry. Their visit went far beyond a single concert, with it unfolding in a series of meaningful encounters -- chamber music coaching sessions, an open masterclass and a seminar that fostered genuine dialogue with a new generation of Chinese musicians.

"It's truly thrilling to be back in China," said cellist Astrid Schween. "We deeply treasure every opportunity to perform here. The audiences are always warm and passionate, and seeing so many young people so engaged in the music is profoundly moving."

Founded in 1946 as the resident ensemble of The Juilliard School in New York, the quartet has long stood as a touchstone of artistic excellence, celebrated for its immaculate precision, emotional depth and unwavering commitment to carrying forward the American chamber music tradition.

Their bond with Tianjin started six years ago -- when the quartet helped inaugurate the first Tianjin Chamber Music Festival, leading masterclasses for students from top conservatories and sharing the stage with the newly formed Tianjin Juilliard Ensemble.

This collaboration reached new heights in 2025. The four visiting musicians joined four graduate students from the Tianjin Juilliard School in performing Felix Mendelssohn's "Octet in E-flat Major." Their joint performance infused the timeless work with fresh vitality.

"Music has the power to transcend language," said Schween. "Here in Tianjin, I see in the students' eyes a genuine hunger for music. That passion and sense of inheritance make me believe that music truly knows no boundaries."

For the students, it was nothing short of transformative. "We weren't just teacher and student -- we were collaborators," said Zhu Zeyu, a graduate student who took part in the performance. "During rehearsals, we exchanged ideas and explored the emotional breath behind every phrase. Their openness and encouragement pushed us to discover our own voice. Every interaction felt like a spark of inspiration."

This encounter in Tianjin resonates within a larger historical melody. Since the Philadelphia Orchestra's landmark 1973 China tour, the rhythm of musical exchange between the two nations has endured for over half a century.

This lasting connection was also vividly echoed at the Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival, which was held in both the eastern Chinese coastal city of Fuzhou and the national capital Beijing this July. As one of the largest thematic exchange programs since the initiative to invite 50,000 U.S. youth to China was proposed in 2023, the event brought together nearly 30 choirs from both countries. Meanwhile, last month, the 2025 China-U.S. Youth Marching Band People-to-People Exchange China Tour continued this tradition, using the power of performance to build a bridge of understanding between young people from both nations.

"This is a truly international ensemble," said second violinist Leonard Fu. "Musicians and students from different countries come together out of a shared love for music. That cross-cultural connection is something deeply moving."

"Music is a universal language," Fu added. "Even when we don't speak the same words, we can still connect through sound and emotion. It reminds us that, at heart, human feelings are shared across all cultures."

For the leadership of the Tianjin school, the quartet's visit signifies a continuing and vital partnership. "The Tianjin Juilliard School has worked closely with our colleagues in New York to build bridges of musical and cultural dialogue," said He Wei, the school's CEO and artistic director. "Artists from New York visit Tianjin regularly," He noted, while adding that the school will continue to welcome distinguished international musicians who share their artistry and insight with its students.

"We hope to come back again," said Schween, voicing a sentiment shared by all. "Music brings us together. That's the most beautiful meaning of exchange."

