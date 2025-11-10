China wins bronze medal at 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship
Yang Miaomiao (R) spikes the ball during the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Players of China stand on the podium after winning the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Fan Yuansheng (C) and Xu Ruilin (R) of China block the ball during the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Players of China hug each other after winning the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Fan Yuansheng (1st R) of China passes the ball during the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Team China pose for a group photo after winning the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Chen Ruihan (up) of China spikes the ball during the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
Fan Yuansheng of China competes during the bronze medal match between China and Japan at the 2nd Asian Women's U16 Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, Nov. 8, 2025. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
