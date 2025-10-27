Feature: Chen Yaqiong: From volleyball star to sports promoter in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the office of the China Sportsman (Hong Kong) Union, founder Chen Yaqiong spoke with calm determination as she reflected on her journey from the volleyball court to becoming a key figure in Hong Kong's sports exchange.

Chen was a core member of the Chinese women's volleyball team that won its first world titles and helped to usher in the team's golden era in the 1980s. After retiring, she settled in Hong Kong, where she has lived for over 40 years, consistently promoting sports exchange between the mainland and Hong Kong, and engaging in youth development and community activities.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Chen shared how her story, which began with glory in the 1980s, became closely tied to Hong Kong's sports development.

"The 1981 World Cup match between China and Japan was the most unforgettable memory of my life," Chen said. Despite an injured elbow, she quietly wrapped it to avoid alarming her teammates and stayed in the game. During a block, the ball slammed into the wound, but she gritted her teeth and played on through the pain.

Chen's playing style was tough and her physical strength stood out. "My teammates used to say I looked skinny, but inside I was as solid as steel. That's how they came up with my nickname 'Iron General'," she said.

The news of the Chinese women's volleyball team winning the World Cup in 1981 deeply inspired compatriots in Hong Kong and overseas Chinese communities.

After helping China win the 1982 World Championships, Chen retired. She came to Hong Kong to visit family and decided to stay. At the age of 26, she began working in the local sports sector and helped to promote exchange between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Chen played a key role in bringing the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix (renamed the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in 2018) to Hong Kong, and helped organize visits by mainland Olympic champions.

On match days, the atmosphere in the stadium was electric, with fans waving flags and cheering for the Chinese women's team. "Every figure and every cheer reflects Hong Kong fans' love for volleyball, and even more, their deep affection for the Chinese women's team," she said.

The former volleyball star also organized exchange programs for Hong Kong students and elite athletes to visit the mainland. These activities continued for years, leaving a lasting impression on many students and helping them to build interest and confidence in sports.

In 2005, Chen helped establish the China Sportsman (Hong Kong) Union, which now has around 600 to 700 members, including former renowned athletes like Li Ning and Fu Mingxia. She also promoted the founding of the Hong Kong Health Qigong Association, which has over 1,000 members. This year, the Hong Kong delegation for the National Games' Qigong performance was selected from this group.

Chen believed that the spirit of the women's volleyball team centers on perseverance, unity, and resilience. She hoped young people can learn values and life attitudes through sports and apply them in their daily lives.

"Sports training isn't just about skills, it's also about building character. The life lessons you learn through sports can benefit you for a lifetime," she said.

