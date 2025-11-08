Xi urges deepening reform, opening up during Guangdong inspection tour

Xinhua) 14:42, November 08, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping called for comprehensively deepening reform and opening up for high-quality development, and advancing the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area with sustained efforts.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday and Saturday.

