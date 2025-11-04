Xi extends condolences over deadly Jamaica hurricane

Xinhua) 11:04, November 04, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences over the casualties and heavy losses caused by a hurricane that swept through Jamaica.

In a message to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, mourned the fatal victims and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the injured, and the affected communities.

Depicting Jamaica as China's strategic partner, Xi voiced China's willingness to offer assistance to Jamaica, supporting the Jamaican people in overcoming the disaster and rebuilding their homes at an early date.

Also on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness.

