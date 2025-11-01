Languages

Xi attends welcome ceremony held by S. Korean president

(Xinhua) 14:45, November 01, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended a welcome ceremony held by South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday. 

