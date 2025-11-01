Full text: Remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping at Session II of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 12:12, November 01, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday delivered a speech at the second session of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting under the title "Jointly Forging a Sustainable and Brighter Future."

Following is the English version of the full text of the speech:

Jointly Forging a Sustainable and Brighter Future

Remarks by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China

At Session II of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Gyeongju, November 1, 2025

Your Excellency President Lee Jae-Myung,

Colleagues,

At present, the new wave of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is deepening. In particular, the rapid advance of frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence is opening new horizons for humanity. On the other hand, the world faces lackluster economic growth and a widening gap in global development. Challenges such as climate change, food security and energy security are intensifying. Asia Pacific economies must enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, make good use of new opportunities, stand up to new challenges, and forge a sustainable and brighter future together. To this end, I would like to make three propositions.

First, we should further unleash the potential of digital and smart development to give the Asia Pacific region a fresh edge in innovation-driven development. We should fully harness new technologies to empower and propel us forward, seize the opportunities of digital, smart and green development, and move faster to nurture and promote new quality productive forces. We should spark data into life as a basic resource and an engine for innovation, promote safe and orderly flow of data, and accelerate high-quality development of the digital economy. We should deepen cooperation on open source technologies and build an open, competitive ecosystem for innovation.

AI is very important for shaping the future, and should contribute to the well-being of people of all countries and regions. We should bear in mind the well-being of the entire humanity, and promote the sound and orderly development of AI while ensuring that it is beneficial, safe and fair. China has proposed the establishment of a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, which we hope will provide the international community with public goods on AI through cooperation on development strategies, governance rules and technological standards. China is ready to work with all APEC members to enhance AI literacy and bridge the digital and AI divide in the Asia Pacific region.

Second, we should stay committed to green and low-carbon development to build a new paradigm for sustainable development in the Asia Pacific region. Clear waters and green mountains are just as valuable as gold and silver. We should keep in mind our responsibility to our future generations, enhance synergy between green development strategies of all economies, promote free flows of quality green technologies and products, accelerate the green and low-carbon transition, and vigorously tackle climate change. We should ensure the true fulfillment of common but differentiated responsibilities, and urge developed economies to continuously provide necessary support for developing economies in financing, technology, capacity building and other areas.

Since announcing our carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals five years ago, China has established the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system. Industries such as new energy vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaics are thriving. China has submitted its 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions on climate response, and will implement the system of dual control over the volume and intensity of carbon emissions across the board. China has funded the establishment of the APEC Support Fund -- Sub-fund on Promoting Digitalization for Green Transitions, and will continue to implement relevant initiatives on clean energy and green transition.

Third, we should build an inclusive and universally beneficial future to foster a new dynamism in the inclusive growth of the Asia Pacific. We should always put the people first, and strengthen policy communication, experience sharing and results-oriented cooperation to fully implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, eliminate poverty together, and promote shared prosperity for all the people in the Asia Pacific. We should fully leverage APEC's traditional strength in economic and technical cooperation, encourage Asia Pacific economies to take the lead in piloting the WTO's Agreement on Electronic Commerce, and deepen cooperation in such areas as SMEs, human resources, food security, energy transition, and health to facilitate balanced growth in developing economies.

This year, the Republic of Korea has proposed the Collaborative Framework for Demographic Change, which will contribute to inclusive development in the Asia Pacific. In China, we will move faster to improve the system that provides full life-cycle population services to all the Chinese people. We will vigorously develop the silver economy and push forward high-quality development of the population. We will promote the implementation of the initiatives that seek to deploy AI in health care and enhance digital literacy and skills for women, so that all Asia Pacific can benefit from APEC cooperation.

As a 19th-century Chinese thinker counseled, "Alone, one falters under the weight; Together, we stride on the road." China is ready to work with all parties to embrace the philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, and build together an Asia Pacific community.

Thank you.

