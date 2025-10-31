Xi says China ready to work with Japan to build constructive, stable bilateral relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to work with Japan to build constructive and stable bilateral relations that meet the requirements of the new era.

While meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at her request on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, Xi pointed out that as China and Japan are close neighbors, promoting the long-term, healthy and stable development of China-Japan relations meets the common expectations of both peoples and the international community.

China is willing to work with Japan to uphold the principles and directions set out in the four political documents between the two countries, maintain the political foundation of bilateral relations, advance the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that China-Japan relations are facing both opportunities and challenges. He hoped that Japan's new cabinet would establish a correct understanding of China, value the efforts of the older generation of statesmen and various sectors in both countries who have contributed to the development of China-Japan relations, and adhere to the broad direction of peace, friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

First, Xi called for adherence to important consensus. He urged the two countries to implement the political consensus of "comprehensively advancing the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship," "being partners and not threats to each other," and "taking history as a mirror and opening up the future."

Xi urged the two countries to adhere to and fulfill clear provisions on major issues such as history, Taiwan as outlined in four political documents between China and Japan, ensuring that the foundation of China-Japan relations is neither damaged nor shaken.

The "Murayama Statement," he added, which deeply reflected on Japan's history of aggression and apologized to the victimized countries, embodies a spirit that should be upheld.

Second, Xi called for upholding cooperation and mutual benefit. The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee outlined the 15th Five-Year Plan, the development blueprint for China, he said, noting that there is vast potential for China-Japan cooperation.

He called on the two countries to strengthen cooperation in areas like high-end manufacturing, digital economy, green development, finance, healthcare, elderly care and third-party markets, and jointly uphold the multilateral trading system and ensure stable and smooth industrial and supply chains.

Third, Xi called for efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges. He urged the two nations to continue communication between governments, political parties and legislative bodies, deepen and expand people-to-people and local exchanges, and improve mutual feelings between the peoples of both nations.

Fourth, Xi called for closer multilateral cooperation. He advocated adherence to the principles of good neighborliness, friendship, equality, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other's internal affairs. The two countries should practice true multilateralism and promote the building of an Asia-Pacific community, he said.

Fifth, Xi urged the two countries to properly manage differences. He called them to focus on the broader picture, seek common ground while reserving differences, focus on common ground while reducing differences, and avoid allowing conflicts and divergences to define the bilateral relations.

