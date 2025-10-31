Xi says China ready to strengthen synergy of development strategies with Thailand, share development experience in new era

Xinhua) 23:12, October 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China is ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Thailand and share its development experience in the new era.

While meeting with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit and conveyed sincere sympathies to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Xi said that China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends, good relatives and good partners, with frequent exchanges and a bond as close as family.

Xi said that during his visit to Thailand in November 2022, China-Thailand relations entered a new stage of building a community with a shared future, with a stronger foundation of friendship and greater momentum for cooperation.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, as well as the golden 50 years of China-Thailand friendship, Xi said. Standing at this new starting point, the two sides should build on past achievements, work together to deepen and solidify the building of a China-Thailand community with a shared future, support each other's modernization drive, and make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

Xi said that not long ago, the successful fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China reviewed and adopted the Recommendations for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He urged the two sides to accelerate the development of the China-Thailand railway, enhance cooperation in agricultural product trade, green economy, digital innovation and other areas, and ensure that the peoples of both countries reap more tangible benefits.

The two countries should deepen people-to-people exchanges in tourism, youth, and local cooperation, host celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and promote mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Xi said.

He also called on the two sides to intensify efforts to combat cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud, creating a secure environment for bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

In the face of an international situation marked by change and instability, China is ready to work with Thailand to promote the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative, uphold international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of the Global South, Xi added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on the sidelines of the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

