We Are China

Xi attends Session II of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 10:01, November 01, 2025

GYEONGJU, South Korea, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the second session of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Saturday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Du Mingming)