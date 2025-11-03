Xi's attendance at 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting guides Asia-Pacific cooperation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:02, November 03, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping at more than 10 bilateral and multilateral events during the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and his state visit to South Korea has guided the Asia-Pacific cooperation, demonstrated the responsibility of a major country and consolidated good-neighborly friendship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while briefing reporters on the conclusion of Xi's trip.

At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi called for joint efforts to safeguard the multilateral trading system, build an open economic environment in the region, keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, advance the digital and green transformation of trade, as well as promote universally beneficial and inclusive development, said Wang.

Xi also announced that China's Shenzhen will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November next year, emphasizing that China is ready to take the opportunity of hosting the event to work with all parties to build together an Asia-Pacific community, said the Chinese foreign minister.

He also noted that Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the China-U.S. relationship and world peace and development in Busan, where Xi pointed out that the two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together.

The meeting between the two heads of state in Busan marks a historic moment in China-U.S. relations, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister noted that the trip also marked Xi's first state visit to South Korea in 11 years, during which he had in-depth exchanges of views with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in a friendly atmosphere and reached a series of important consensuses on cooperation, including the reaffirmation of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership.

Facts have shown that China and South Korea should pursue common development on the basis of mutual respect, and seek win-win cooperation while shelving differences, he said.

This visit also promoted practical cooperation between China and South Korea, said Wang, as both sides agreed to accelerate the second phase negotiations of China-South Korea free trade agreement, further enhance multilateral coordination, support multilateralism and safeguard free trade.

During the visit, Xi also elaborated on the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China through various forms, including bilateral talks, meetings, public addresses and written speeches, said Wang.

Xi stressed that the Chinese economy is like a vast ocean and will continue to bring more development opportunities to the global business community, and that investing in China means investing in the future, said Wang.

During the visit, Xi also met with the leaders of Canada and Thailand, and had friendly exchanges with representatives from other economies to enhance mutual trust, build consensus and promote cooperation, Wang added.

