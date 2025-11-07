Xi congratulates Paul Biya on re-election as president of Cameroon

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Paul Biya on his re-election as president of Cameroon.

In the message, Xi said China and Cameroon enjoy a traditional friendship, and in recent years, the two countries have deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in cooperation across various fields, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

He noted that next year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which is a new opportunity to advance bilateral ties.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Cameroon relations, and stands ready to work with Biya to take the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit as an opportunity to deepen the China-Cameroon comprehensive strategic partnership and better benefit the two peoples.

