Xi congratulates Samia Suluhu Hassan on assuming presidency of Tanzania

Xinhua) 08:02, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Samia Suluhu Hassan on her assumption of the presidency of Tanzania.

Noting that China and Tanzania enjoy a profound traditional friendship, Xi said in the message that in recent years, bilateral relations have developed at a high level, with the two sides supporting each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, and achieving fruitful results in practical cooperation across various fields.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Tanzania relations, and stands ready to work with Hassan to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit, continuously advancing the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights and making greater contributions to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

