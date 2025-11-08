Xi inspects Meizhou in south China's Guangdong Province
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Ye Jianying memorial park to learn about local efforts in promoting revolutionary culture in Meizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. Xi on Friday inspected the city of Meizhou in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday inspected the city of Meizhou, south China's Guangdong Province.
Xi visited the Ye Jianying memorial park and a pomelo growing base to learn about local efforts in promoting revolutionary culture, expanding support for old revolutionary base areas, and advancing all-around rural revitalization.
