China's 15th National Games: Wushu Taolu event
Liang Biying of Guangdong competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Tong Xin of Fujian competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Wu Xu of Hebei competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Tong Xin of Fujian competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Huang Zongtao of Beijing Sport University competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Cheng Kaijie of Shandong competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Han Zemin of Guangdong competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)
Gao Xiaobin of Shanxi competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Gao Xiaobin of Shanxi competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Yang Yalin of Jiangsu competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Yu Dihao of Yunnan competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Li Jianming of Beijing Sport University competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.