China's 15th National Games: Wushu Taolu event

Xinhua) 16:42, November 07, 2025

Liang Biying of Guangdong competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Tong Xin of Fujian competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Wu Xu of Hebei competes during the women's Taijiquan-Taijijian of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Huang Zongtao of Beijing Sport University competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Cheng Kaijie of Shandong competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Han Zemin of Guangdong competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Gao Xiaobin of Shanxi competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gao Xiaobin of Shanxi competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Yang Yalin of Jiangsu competes during the men's Changquan-Daoshu-Gunshu of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Yu Dihao of Yunnan competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Li Jianming of Beijing Sport University competes during the men's Nanquan-Nandao-Nangun of Wushu Taolu event at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

