Norwegian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:26, November 07, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 10 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Eide will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.
