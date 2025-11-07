Norwegian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:26, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 10 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Eide will visit China at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)