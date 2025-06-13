China, Norway pledge to enhance party exchanges, bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:15, June 13, 2025

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Norwegian Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, Norway, June 12, 2025. A delegation led by Liu Jianchao concluded a three-day visit to Norway on Thursday after participating in the Oslo Forum 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

OSLO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, concluded a three-day visit to Norway on Thursday after participating in the Oslo Forum 2025.

During the visit, Liu held separate meetings with Norwegian Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, as well as Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. The two sides agreed to follow through key consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening interparty dialogue and exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and trust. They also expressed readiness to expand cooperation in key areas such as the economy and trade, maritime affairs, green transition, and people-to-people exchanges.

Liu and the Norwegian officials also underscored the need to strengthen communication and coordination on regional and international issues to push for greater development of China-Norway relations.

While attending the forum, Liu delivered a speech at the China Session, where he outlined China's domestic and foreign policy priorities and engaged in extensive discussions with representatives from various participating countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)