Norwegian experts deem green cooperation with China crucial for tackling climate challenges, economic recovery

OSLO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Closer green cooperation between China and Europe is crucial for tackling global climate challenges and driving economic recovery, Norwegian business leaders and analysts have said, urging deeper dialogue and practical collaboration in key sectors such as climate governance, green shipping and digital innovation.

Amid mounting global environmental challenges, China and Europe are forging ahead with deeper cooperation on sustainable development and green transition, building up momentum toward the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

This partnership is taking shape in diverse sectors, with joint initiatives in clean energy deployment, technological innovation, and infrastructure development already accelerating regional resilience and supporting global climate ambitions.

Carl Fey, professor of strategy at BI Norwegian Business School, told Xinhua that China and the EU share broad common interests in climate governance, green transition and digital development.

He believes the two sides can strongly complement each other.

"Both Europe and China want a peaceful and open world," Fey said. "Specialization and collaboration are the best ways to push technology forward."

Norway's expertise in offshore platforms and carbon capture, along with China's leadership in wind energy and shipbuilding, presents significant opportunities for cooperation, he said, adding that building mutual trust and advancing agreements like the China-EU Comprehensive Agreement on Investment would further unlock cooperation potential.

Noting that the world is moving towards multipolarity, Erik Solheim, former United Nations under-secretary-general, said that China and Europe should take the lead in building a rules-based international order that benefits all.

"There is much more that unites us than divides us," Solheim told Xinhua, "Europe should welcome more Chinese green investments in areas such as electric batteries, electric vehicles, solar, and wind energy. When business interests diverge, mutual openness should come first, not protectionism."

Knut Arild Hareide, CEO of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, highlighted the critical role shipping played in globalization and sustainable development, while warning against rising geopolitical tensions and protectionist trends.

"Chinese shipyards are producing some of the world's most advanced vessels today. Our members greatly value this collaboration," Hareide said.

Norwegian business leaders also highlighted China's leadership in green shipping innovation.

"It is extremely inspiring to see new initiatives from China in areas such as wind-assisted propulsion, carbon capture, battery hybridization, and digitalization," said Sidsel Norvik, director of Nor-Shipping, one of the world's premier maritime trade fairs.

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, chief operating officer of DNV Maritime, stressed that achieving net-zero emissions in shipping by 2050 is a global goal that requires close international cooperation. "China is a global leader in shipbuilding and will be a critical partner in this transition," she said.

Tronstad Sagebakken, state secretary at Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, emphasized the long-standing cooperation between China and Norway in the ocean industries and green transition.

"If we are to solve the big challenges of our time and accelerate the green transition, we need to work together," Sagebakken said. "Norwegian experience in green shipping, combined with strong Chinese industry players, makes for a fruitful partnership."

