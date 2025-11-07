Home>>
Z-10 attack helicopter in CAS training
(China Military Online) 14:10, November 07, 2025
A Z-10 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuvers to the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on October 18, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ji Jiantao)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.