Z-10 attack helicopter in CAS training

China Military Online) 14:10, November 07, 2025

A Z-10 attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuvers to the designated area during a live-fire training exercise on October 18, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ji Jiantao)

