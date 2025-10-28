Helicopters conduct multi-subject flight training over the sea

China Military Online) 13:55, October 28, 2025

Assault troops assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command file into a Z-8 transport helicopter during a multi-subject flight training exercise on September 12, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

