7th China Helicopter Exposition held in Tianjin
A Z-20T helicopter performs during the 7th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Oct. 17, 2025. The exposition opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, featuring an expanded low-altitude economy exhibition area and debuting multiple military helicopters, civilian helicopters and other low-altitude aircraft. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
