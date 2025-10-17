Z-20T helicopter dazzles in Tianjin, showcasing broad combat versatility

The Z-20T helicopter releases flares during its flight demonstration at the 7th China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin on Thursday. TAO RAN/FOR CHINA DAILY

A senior designer has outlined the capabilities of the Z-20T, the latest variant of China's Z-20 utility helicopter, highlighting its ability to carry out both troop deployment and airstrike missions.

Zhu Minfeng, deputy chief designer at the China Helicopter Research and Development Institute, said in addition to rapid deployment and cargo transportation, the Z-20T can use its own munitions to hit enemy targets or provide fire support to ground troops.

"The helicopter can operate on plains and plateaus, and can use a wide range of munitions such as anti-tank missiles, air-to-air missiles and rockets," he said at the 7th China Helicopter Exposition that opened in the port city of Tianjin on Thursday.

"As China's first domestically developed medium-lift utility helicopter, the Z-20 features big potential for modification, which means it can be easily refitted into various configurations. In fact, we made a plan from the beginning of the Z-20 project to build a family of variants for different tasks," Zhu said.

Compared with the baseline model, the Z-20T has two stub wings that can be equipped with modular weapons pylons, electronic warfare pods or external fuel tanks. It also has an opticalelectronic target detection device capable of scanning for and guiding munitions toward targets.

Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of Aerospace Knowledge magazine, said the Z-20T will strengthen the combat capability of the People's Liberation Army Ground Force's air assault forces.

"It will be very flexible in operations — it can transport and deploy soldiers, provide escort to transport helicopters, and attack ground enemies and their helicopters.

"With the big load of munitions, the Z-20T can conduct troop transportation and penetration operations on the battlefield and doesn't necessarily need the escort of dedicated attack helicopters," he said.

The Z-20T was first spotted by Chinese weapons enthusiasts in January 2021 when a prototype was photographed during a test flight.

The aircraft was declassified at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in November 2024.

Several Z-20Ts from the PLA Ground Force took part in a grand parade last month in Beijing, marking their first flight performance in public.

At the ongoing helicopter expo in Tianjin, a Z-20T sent by the PLA Ground Force has been participating in demonstrations.

Nearly 400 enterprises from more than 30 countries and regions are taking part in the industry expo, the only helicopter show in the world that features flight performances. Fifty-two aircraft, including 38 helicopters, are on display at the four-day expo.

