Stories of High-Quality Development | Dai Bin: Culture is a new engine and catalyst for economic growth

People's Daily Online) 13:39, November 04, 2025

Culture is a vital pillar underpinning high-quality development. Young people love visiting museums, meeting friends to explore exhibitions, connecting with history through immersive experiences, and purchasing beautifully designed, creative cultural products to bring "museum treasures" home. Museums across China have gotten creative in recent years, turning cultural resources into popular consumer products, and fueling fresh momentum in the culture and tourism market, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, when hosting People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."

Culture is a new engine and catalyst for economic growth. At the same time, economic growth also lays a solid material foundation for cultural prosperity and opens up broad market opportunities. This drives the cultural industry forward through innovation, building on both growth in scale and improvements in quality. It has effectively promoted the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture, Dai said.

