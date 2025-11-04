Stories of High-Quality Development | Dai Bin: Culture is a new engine and catalyst for economic growth
Culture is a vital pillar underpinning high-quality development. Young people love visiting museums, meeting friends to explore exhibitions, connecting with history through immersive experiences, and purchasing beautifully designed, creative cultural products to bring "museum treasures" home. Museums across China have gotten creative in recent years, turning cultural resources into popular consumer products, and fueling fresh momentum in the culture and tourism market, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy, when hosting People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."
Culture is a new engine and catalyst for economic growth. At the same time, economic growth also lays a solid material foundation for cultural prosperity and opens up broad market opportunities. This drives the cultural industry forward through innovation, building on both growth in scale and improvements in quality. It has effectively promoted the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture, Dai said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Stories of High-Quality Development | 'Special task force' arrives in the hometown of tea
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Century-old Palace Museum's 'secret to vitality'
- Stories of High-Quality Development｜Innovative practices in humanomics: Promoting the integrated development of culture and economy
- Stories of High-Quality Development｜Delivering satisfactory performance in practicing humanomics
- News Analysis: China set to remain global economic anchor under next 5-year blueprint
- Interview: China's high-quality development a global asset -- Kyrgyz expert
- Chinese premier calls for reform in standardization work to boost high-quality development
- SCIO holds press conference on achievements in high-quality development of water sector during 14th Five-Year Plan period
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Hongliang: BRI projects grounded in people's needs
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Hongliang: BRI cooperation embodies Chinese wisdom
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.