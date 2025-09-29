Stories of High-Quality Development | Wu Hongliang: BRI projects grounded in people's needs

People's Daily Online) 11:25, September 29, 2025

China's humble Juncao technology has gone global, becoming a "grass of happiness" and "grass of prosperity" that boosts people's livelihoods. The Brightness Action program, which offers free cataract surgeries, has restored sight to patients in Belt and Road countries. Gambian farmer Musa Darboe traveled over 12,000 kilometers to present a bag of hybrid rice grown in Africa at the tomb of Yuan Longping, China's late "father of hybrid rice." Belt and Road projects are grounded in the needs of the people.

These stories serve as vivid examples of how BRI cooperation is benefiting the world.

BRI cooperation projects are grounded in the needs of people, said Wu Hongliang, director general of the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission, while recently hosting People's Daily's video series "Stories of High-Quality Development."

As a major step in China's opening up, the BRI has become the world's largest, most extensive and most influential international economic cooperation platform.

According to Wu, from advancing physical connectivity via infrastructure to facilitating institutional connectivity through standards and rules and building emotional connections among people, China will continue to grow while integrating with the world, driving global progress through its own development.

China is willing to work with all parties, always standing on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. It is devoted to making the BRI a path to global well-being and contributing more to building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wu said.

