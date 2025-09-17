Chinese vice premier urges enhanced quality governance capacity

Xinhua) 13:24, September 17, 2025

NANJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday called for further efforts to implement the strategy of boosting China's strength in product quality, as well as efforts to enhance the country's quality governance capacity and support high-quality development.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the China Quality Conference in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

He noted that in recent years, the quality of Chinese products, projects and services has significantly improved, as has Chinese brand competitiveness, with steady progress made in the modernization of the country's quality governance system and capacity.

Speaking of the new journey ahead, he emphasized the need to accelerate efforts to boost China's strength in product quality and provide strong support for the realization of Chinese modernization.

Focus should be on increasing high-quality supply, accelerating technological iteration and quality upgrades in traditional industries, enhancing coordinated innovation in technology, quality and management within strategic emerging industries, and firmly pursuing a quality-driven development path, he said.

He expressed China's willingness to strengthen cooperation with other countries on quality research and development, promote the interoperability of quality infrastructure, enhance collaboration in the field of quality supervision, and advance global quality initiatives.

During a recent inspection tour in Jiangsu, Zhang visited multiple companies and the Xuzhou national high-tech industrial development zone. He emphasized the importance of solidly promoting the in-depth integration of technological and industrial innovation, and to advance the high-quality development of the manufacturing sector.

