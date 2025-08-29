China issues guideline to promote high-quality urban development

Xinhua) 08:20, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a guideline to accelerate the transformation of urban development patterns and promote high-quality urban development.

The guideline, jointly released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, outlines major tasks for boosting high-quality urban development.

By 2030, significant progress will be made in building modern, people-centered cities, accompanied by marked improvements in living standards and a shift towards greener practices. By 2035, the vision of building modern, people-centered cities should be basically realized, according to the document.

The guideline calls for adopting city-specific measures and tapping the potential of existing resources to foster and expand new drivers of urban development.

It urges advancing the building of international consumption center cities and expanding cities' opening up and international cooperation.

The guideline also highlights the need of systematically promoting the construction of quality homes and well-functioning communities. It stresses accelerating the establishment of a new development model for the real estate sector to better meet people's essential need for a home to live in and their different demands for better housing.

