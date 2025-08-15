Stories of High-Quality Development | Huang Runqiu: Advancing high-quality economic development and high-standard ecological conservation and environmental protection in a coordinated manner

People's Daily Online) 15:48, August 15, 2025

As the wheels of development roll forward, how do we keep the Earth full of life? On the new journey, we must stick to the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization, uphold systemic thinking, take a holistic approach, focus on the key issues, attach great importance to implementation, and advance high-quality economic development and high-standard ecological conservation and environmental protection in a coordinated manner, said Huang Runqiu, China's minster of ecology and environment, during an appearance on People's Daily's "Stories of High-Quality Development."

China has carried out a series of ecological conservation initiatives. The first one is continuously intensifying efforts to win the critical battle of pollution prevention and control in a bid to comprehensively improve ecological and environmental quality. A sound ecological environment is essential to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, a priority for enhancing the well-being of the people, and the cornerstone of building a Beautiful China.

Second, the country strengthens ecological protection and restoration, and continuously enhances diversity, stability, and sustainability in our ecosystems. There is a profound understanding of protecting and utilizing biodiversity in traditional Chinese culture. High-quality development follows a people-centered approach, which means development that promotes well-rounded human development and all-round social progress. At the same time, it means respecting nature, following its laws, and protecting it. High-quality development also means driving biodiversity conservation and promoting well-functioning ecosystems.

Third, China promotes coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, and boost economic growth, continuously fostering and enhancing green productivity. Development is the master key to solving all problems. Green is the guarantee for sustainable development and reflects people's aspiration for a better life. Green development focuses on harmony between humanity and nature.

According to Huang, cutting carbon emissions, reducing pollution, pursuing green development, and boosting economic growth may seem separate, but are closely interconnected. Cutting carbon emissions reduces pollutants at the source. Reducing pollution improves environmental quality and the quality and stability of the ecosystem. Pursuing green development enhances carbon sink capacity and environmental capacity. Green development is both a goal and a pathway. Promoting coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, and boost economic growth is not only key to high-quality economic development, but also crucial for pursuing more in-depth and effective environmental governance. It's essential for fundamentally improving the quality of the ecological environment at its source.

