SCIO holds press conference on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period
Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office held a press conference on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing on Thursday.
A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China speeds up sci-tech, industrial innovation integration to steer high-quality development
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Accelerating construction of a modern industrial system
- Stories of High-Quality Development | Qu Yongyi: Accelerating construction of a modern industrial system
- Stories of High-Quality Development | 'New granary' thrives on saline-alkaline land
- Stories of High-Quality Development | The 'transformation' of nuclear energy
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.