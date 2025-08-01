SCIO holds press conference on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 08:25, August 01, 2025

Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office held a press conference on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing on Thursday.

A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chinese Minister of Veterans Affairs Pei Jinjia attends a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A press conference is held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China's achievements in advancing high-quality development of veterans affairs during the 14th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)