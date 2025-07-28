Stories of High-Quality Development | The 'transformation' of nuclear energy

People's Daily Online) 10:14, July 28, 2025

Narrator: Zhang Xianggui, Manager and Professorate Senior Engineer, Plant No. 2, Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation

Nuclear energy is one of the most efficient clean energy sources. One kilogram of uranium-235, in the case of complete fission, releases energy equal to burning 2,700 tonnes of standard coal. Such a large amount of energy, yet if used solely for power generation, the utilization rate is less than 40 percent.

How can we extend the use of our green energy to more industries? A year ago, China's first nuclear steam supply project, Heqi No. 1, was put into operation, transforming nuclear energy from a single-purpose power source into industrial steam supply.

What worked in theory had to be proven in practice. The journey of transformation was not smooth. With only three months left before the scheduled delivery, the steam output was just 120 tonnes per hour—well below the designed 200 tonnes per hour. Finally, we found the root cause—the high temperature was distorting the level gauge readings. After nearly a month of precise calculations and repeated testing, the steam output finally met the designed target.

Each technological breakthrough has opened up new green pathways for carbon reduction across the industrial chain. Since its launch, Heqi No. 1 has delivered over 3.17 million tonnes of clean steam to the Lianyungang petrochemical base, equal to reducing 462,300 tonnes of standard coal consumption.

As nuclear energy transformation continues to unfold, nuclear energy will become a versatile provider of zero-carbon energy products including heat, electricity, hydrogen and water, and offer strong support for the realization of carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)